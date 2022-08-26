James Clayton Fulk, 82, died on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Betty May (Spicer) Hughes, 90, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Leslie "Tommy" Jenkins, 74, of Stanley, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg are incomplete.
