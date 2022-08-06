Dr. Shelvin Lee Arey, 88, of Bridgewater, died on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Garlin Lee Estep, 94, of New Market, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Quicksburg.
Dr. David Paul Hanson died on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at age 92 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Arrangements are by Cotter Funeral Home in De Pere, Wis.
Lorraine Janet Jones, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Betty Lou Ritchie, 82, of Broadway, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Birch Gardens Assisted Living in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Inez Marie Self, of Grottoes, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Sue Ann Farley Shifflett, 78, formerly of Grottoes, died on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waynesboro.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gerald “Jerry” Will, 71, of Hinton, died on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
