David Chiang, 47, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Allen Coby, 60, of Dover Hollow, Moorefield, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Garner Harris Downey, 99, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joyce Sharon Lawson, 84, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Wesley Allen Rohrbaugh, 47, of Petersburg, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cabins, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Donna Marie Thompson, 64, of Maysville, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at UPMC Hospital in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
