Carolyn Towe Rouse Hardy died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Katherine Gail Smallwood, 67, of Broadway, formerly of Waynesboro, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sharon See Smith, 69, of Weyers Cave, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Susan Lee Toman, 66, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, in Edinburg.
