Margaret Lenora Brown, 85, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 with her family by her side.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Peggy Graham, 85, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Betty Elaine Neale, 74, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Cynthia Marie Rodgers, 47, of Grottoes, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at her residence.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with the arrangements.
Nancy Lorraine Garst Trout died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Johnson Funeral Service is entrusted with the arrangements.
Wanda May Wratchford, 69, of Moorefield W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg is handling arrangements.
