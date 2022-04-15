Marvin T. Ely, 94, of Alexandria, and formerly of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Judith Ann Kibler Miller, 74, of Luray, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.