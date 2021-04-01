Vada Marie Arehart, 90, of Timberville, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Timberview Crossings.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Golden Lewis Brunk, 96, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
The Cremation Society of Virginia is handling arrangements.
Debra Funkhouser, 66, of Timberville, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Donald Emerson Garber Jr., 63, of Charlottesville, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
Eleanor Martin Isner, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joanne Jasmin, 66, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Allen "Peewee" Ray Long, 62, of Milam, W.Va., died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Margie Ann Rodeffer Shifflett, 74, of Elkton, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Luray.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.