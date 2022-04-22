Donald Ray Alt, 93, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Laura Louise Bowers, 71, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Bessie Collean Clark, 90, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Madge Elaine Long Click, 87, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dr. Jacqueline Dovel Driver, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Richard Lanse Knight, 76, of Elkton, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
