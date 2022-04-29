Brenda Yvonne Turner Brewer, 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lorraine "Lori" Kay Huffman, 65, of Concord Township, Ohio, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the home of her sister in Singers Glen.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Meadows, 67, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mary Frances Cromer Rhodes, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.