Emma Catherine (Leedy) Atkins, 86, of Luray, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Deward L. Brenneman, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Stephen W. Campbell, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Danny Clifford Gale, 66, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Randall Lee Holland Sr., 91, of Elkton, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Doris Lee Joseph, 87, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Jean Birt Stickley, 86, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.