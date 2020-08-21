Victoria Young Devier, 94, of Manassas, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Cunningham-Turch Funeral Home in Alexandria.
Raymond C. Diehl, 89, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Ila Kiser Hartman, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dawn Elaine Hottinger, 64, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Marion Audrey Irwin, 86, of New Market, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Service and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
Maxine Faye Alder Litten, 85, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
James Monroe Rush, 68, of Morefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
