Katherine Berkshire, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center after suffering a fall four weeks earlier.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
John Gary Earman, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Sunnyside Health Care after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Merle Allene Breeden Eppard, 90, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Kimberly Ann George, 47, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Janice Comer Jones, 87, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Frances Wright Knott, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
"Edna "Neddy" Carson Mason, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 9,2021, at VMRC.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg are incomplete.
John Gordon Mead, Jr., 88, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Mary Schanagel, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kim Lee Trumbo, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Buford Bascom Walls, 80, of Luray, died Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
