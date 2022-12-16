Terry Gum, 66, of Dallas, Tx., passed away on June 9th, 2022.
Arrangements are by Valley Funeral Service
Martha Guadalupe Garibay Metzler, 68, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Roberta Jane Ware, 61, formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away December 14, 2022, at King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation in Staunton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
LaVerne Ruth Zehr Yoder, 84, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, peacefully in her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
