Gary David Lucas, 83, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Wanda Faye (Berg) Rexrode, 72, of Maysville, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
William Louis Rucker, 72, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Wayne Calvin Short, 79, of Luray, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
DeLylah Laurie Simon, 4, of Rockingham, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Samuel Woodrow Wiant, 84, of New Market, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Chapel of Dellinger Funeral Home at New Market.
