Judy Miller Blick, 79, of Harrisonburg, died December 15, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
E. Jane Burkholder, 82, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Sentara RMH.
Her body would be donated to The Virginia State Anatomical Program.
Raymond Calvin Cox, age 87, of Petersburg, WV, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Grant County Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home, Petersburg, WV.
Thomas Herman Ellingsworth, 82, of Timberville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Alvin "Al" Miller Huyard, 80, of Grottoes, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Paul Joseph Ininger, 75, of Shenandoah, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Carl Clifford Keene, 94, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home.
Lewis G. Martin, 90 , a resident of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home.
Jon Gordon Smith, 86, of Mt. Jackson, VA passed away November 19, 2022 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Janalee Joan Tutwiler, 83, a resident of Mt. Crawford, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.