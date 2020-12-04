Mary Augusta Cox Barnes, 95, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community Health Care.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Edwin “Sam” Moore Cook, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hannah Mary Propst Crowe, 85, a resident of Envoy of Staunton for the past three years, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Hunter Eugene Hull, 65, of Elkton, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
William Clyde Idleman, 86, of Mount Storm, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Moran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Westernport, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Rosalie Janelle Kagey, 76, of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
CPO Frank Eugene Miller, 86, of Mount Jackson, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home, Mount Jackson.
David Lowell Nissley of Sarasota, Fla., died recently.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale & Sons — Wiegand Chapel, Sarasota, Fla.
Dorothy Mitchell Shull, 92, of Joppa, Md., died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Lorien Bel Air in Bel Air, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by McComas Funeral Home.
Rocky Eldridge Wallace, 69, of Staunton, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Augusta Health Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
