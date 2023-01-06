Harry Allen Brown Sr., 66, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Margaret Louise Frye, 62, of New Market, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Bebe Avernell Hiner, 92, of Monterey, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at The Springs Nursing Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Robert 'Bob' Liskey, 93, of Williamsburg, and formerly of Staunton, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Arrangements are by Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg.
Mary E. Moats, 83, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Opal Ardine Siever Shipe, 93, of Mathias, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ronald James Vavrinak Sr., 77, of Edinburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
