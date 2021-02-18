Mervin Henry Crowe, 97, of Staunton, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at his son's residence in Staunton.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ruthanne Alice Logue, 71, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Ronald Ray Mayes, Sr., of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kathryn Ann McClenney, 60, of Clearwater, Fla., died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Barbara Ellen Turner, 74, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Eddie Williams, Jr., 72, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
