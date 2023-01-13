Benjamin Hines Geiser of Gordonsville, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Naomi Virginia Judd Inskeep, 92, of Luray, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
George William "Will" Gissing, 50, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Forrest "Tiny" Palmer Sr., 98, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Carl Woodrow "J.C." Prince Jr., 86, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
John Barkley Rosser Jr., 74, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Armetha Josephine Tenney, 90, of Chatsworth, Ga., died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Ga.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Linda Sue Turner, 72, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the home of her sister.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
