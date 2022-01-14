Alice Edwards Bryant, 82, of Richmond, and formerly of Dayton and Bridgewater, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Arrangements are by Affinity Funeral Service in Richmond.
Harrison “Dickie” P. Freeland, 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Carl Austin Meadows, 59, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Paul Showalter, 94, of Broadway, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the home of his son in Mount Jackson.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.