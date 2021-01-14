Norma Lee Arnold, 85, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., and formerly of Gautier, Miss., died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the home of her niece.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Myrtle "Sis" Barr, 88, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Norris "Junior" Crites, 87, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
James Edward "Jimmy" Knight, 76, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Lita Cowles Pascarella of Salisbury, Md., died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are by Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, Md.
Gary Wayne Shifflett, 56, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Doris Jean Rowe Stimpson, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Peter Christopher Thomas, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charles Maurice Wenzel, 93, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.