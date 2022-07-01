Thomas Shelton Barnes, 79, of Verona, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Barbara Delano Brady, 89, of Stanley, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Gary Wayne Combs, 75, of Timberville, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Anita Loeb (Kiracofe) Heatwole, 87, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Norman Roosevelt Strawderman, 81, of Broadway, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William David “Bill” Wright, 92, of Weyers Cave, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
