Burl Hays Jr., 86, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living and Memory Care in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Larry Edward “Bo” McLaughlin Jr., 56, of Mount Sidney, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Shenandoah Nursing Home in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Kenneth R. Myers, 74, of Elkton, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Debra Kay (Evans) Poling, of Old Fiends, W.Va., died Jan. 22, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
