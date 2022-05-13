Ellen Paterson Funkhouser, 94, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Alma Jean Harper, 98, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Melvin David Lee, 74, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Todd A. Leffel, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sebastian Prieto-Payan, 94, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Miles Losson Ruddle, 29, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Leon Rexford Waters, 95, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Bridgewater.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
