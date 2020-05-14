Malcolm Neale Henderson II, 59, of Edinburg, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Charles “Bud” Bert Somers III, 74, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jo Anna Hensley Sullivan of Grottoes, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.