Phoebe Frances Coffman, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Claude Leonard Gibson, 78, of Grottoes, died Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Amy May Kiracofe, 93, of Dayton, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Manuel Mannies Meadows, 84, of Elkton, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Robert William "Bobby" Price, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
D. Jean Simmons, 81, of Dayton, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harry Lee Temple, 82, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Harriet "Polly" Roberta Wean, 94, of Timberville, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Totsie Layman Zirkle, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.