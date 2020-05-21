Jeffrey Scott Cooper, 53, of Broadway, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Harlan Keith Delawder, 90, of Timberville, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Calvin Leon Eppard, 71, of Churchville, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Robert Dale "Dusty Rhodes" Long, 73, of Elkton, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty J. VanMeter Rexroad, 84, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.