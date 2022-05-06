Edwin Neal Alt, 75, of Winchester, and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Donna Rhodes Brock, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Pearl Lorane Childress, 88, of Front Royal, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Arrangements are by Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas.
Nancy Jean Fundinger, 82, of Massanetta Springs, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home in Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Justin Thomas Jones, 26, of Rockingham County, Va., died Sunday, May 1, 2022, in King County, Washington State.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
