Elizabeth “Beth” Davis Allen, 53, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Glennis Kite Bear, 89, of Waynesboro, died Monday, May 3, 2021.
Arrangements are by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
William Colin Johnstone, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jeffrey Lynn Knight, 62, of Luray, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Susie Lee “Kitty” Knupp, 69, of Mount Clinton, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Opal Rhodes Ritchie, 94, of Fredericksburg, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Westmoreland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Facility in Colonial Beach.
Arrangements are being handled by Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg.
Charles Luther Wooddell, 72, of Weyers Cave, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
