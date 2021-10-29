Janet Marie Armentrout, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alverta Catherine Dove, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Roger Eugene Duncan of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Edward William “Eddie” Gainer Sr., 89, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Larry Strickler Harpine, 76, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Diana Mason Huffman, 73, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Melvin William “Bill” Lewis Sr., 90, of Townsend, Ga., died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Stephen Forrest Rogers, 74, of Mathias, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Carolyn Jean Shifflett, 66, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Emma “Yvonne” Graber Stutzman, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
