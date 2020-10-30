Harry Leon Allen Jr., 68, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
John Ross Cline of Mechanicsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville.
Hampton Walker Foley, 82, of Mount Sidney, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Dorothy Ann Rodeffer, 84, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.