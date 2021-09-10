Emory Willis “Sam” Berg, 88, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Betty Louise Berry, 81, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Elsie Juanita Cline, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Anne C. Green, 75, of Dayton, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home, Inc. in Harrisonburg.
Tyler Ray Llewellyn, 27, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Neva Navourneen Melhorne, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Esther Caroline Prince, 83, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
