Rachel Clifford Hasler, 95, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mildred Marie Knight, 73, of Shenandoah, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Larry Douglas Long, of Short Pump, Montebello and Elkton passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Matthew Benjamin Moyers (Matt), 57, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gene Emanuel “Farmer” O’Roark, 78, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sadie Belle Propst, 99, of Circleville, W.Va., passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at WV Caring in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangement are pending at Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Leroy Westfall, 88, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
