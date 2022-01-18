Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Wampler Bailey, 78, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John Heatwole Brunk, 72, of Verona, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jim J. Gaylord a.k.a. Samuel C. Burkholder, 62, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Tommy Ray Huffman, 63, of Broadway, passed away on Monday, Jan, 17, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
Lillian Green “Lill” Hughes, 78, of Timberville, died Jan. 17, 2022 at the Shenandoah Terrace Nursing Home in New Market.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Brandon Lee McCray, 25, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Augusta Health.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Richard James Sady, 62, of Broadway, died on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
