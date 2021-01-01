Gloria M. Allen, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Osceola M. “Smitty” Alt, 70, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his home in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Norma Jean Brandenburg, 87, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Colonial Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are under the direction of the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Leonard Brennan, 29, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Joellen Regina Evers, 62, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Stone Huffman, 82, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Patsy Jean Lambert, 72, of Riverton, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Donald “Wayne” Mick, 69, of Cabins, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Barbara Ann Bushong Miller, 81, of Roanoke, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at her home.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Irene (Huffer) Morrison, 91, formerly of Fort Defiance Road, Verona, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the residence of her daughter in Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Martha Viola Moyers, 94, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Doris Ellen Pence, 78, of Elkton, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Curtis Elwood Porter Sr., 85, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Kenneth Raleigh Puckett, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in his home with his family by his side.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Darius Leon Secrist, 66, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Frances Elizabeth Kiracofe Smith, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Hasper Sponaugle, 69, of Grottoes, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Martha Taylor Stoops, 87, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Harold Junior Warble, 85, of Dayton, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
