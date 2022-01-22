Robert “Bob” Gerald Armentrout, 78, died on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin,W.Va., is handling arrangements.
Bernard Allen Fansler, 79, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at his residence.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Lana Ellen Dove Fleming, 63, of Timberville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Judith Comer Knight, 69, of Shenandoah, died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at her home.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
John David Kratzer, 55, of Keezletown, died on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Arrangements are pending.
Dorothy Maxine Reger, 92, of New Market, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are incomplete by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Brenda Sue (Runion) Simonetti, 77, of Weyers Cave, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at her residence.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Dorothy Jane Stoutamyer, 87, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dede Marie Stroop, 56, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on January 19, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
