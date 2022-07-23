Flora Catherine Gochenour Coffman, 105, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in New Market.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Sue Pringle Grace, 88, of Broadway, died on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Bellaire at Stoneport.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John E. Sander, 90, of Harrisonburg, died on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Sentara RMH following a brief illness.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
