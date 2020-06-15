Katherine Shuler Brady Comer, 89, of Fulks Run, died Saturday, June 13, at her residence.
Arrangements are by the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Lester Garfield Cubbage died Friday, June 12, at his home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home of Harrisonburg.
Judy Ann Darby, 75, of Elkton, died Sunday, June 14, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home of Harrisonburg.
Ricardo Jim Hernandez, 51, of Penn Laird, died Friday, June 12, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by the Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Virginia Elisabeth Merica, 89, of Elkton, died Friday, June 12, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Alexander McKee “Snuffy” Neff, 86, of Rockingham, died Friday, June 12, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Yvonne Lorene Tincher, 83, of Elkton, died Saturday, June 13.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Jessie Bernett Stultz Turner, 99, of Harrisonburg and formerly of Broadway, died Saturday, June 13, at the Envoy of Staunton Nursing Home.
Arrangements are by the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Layne Robert Wiens, 56, of Broadway, died Saturday, June 13, at the Pleasant View Lee-High Residence in Broadway.
Arrangements are by the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
