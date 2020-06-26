Bobby Dale Biller, 57, of Elkton, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Andrew “Shack” Carl Curry, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Rosetta Ann Harris, 85, of Rockingham, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in a local care facility.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg are incomplete.
Mary Elizabeth Williams Smith, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at VMRC.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
