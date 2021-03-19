Gloria Ann Brown Duncan, 65, of New Market, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Services of Virginia in Stephens City.
Judith Ann Jollie, 72, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Homes in Franklin, W.Va.
Stephen Edward LaPrevotte, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bobby Wright Necsary, 71, died Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ronnie Lee Purdham, 61, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Shenvalee “Shanty” Ruso, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sara Sue Runion Wease, 79, of Fishersville, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
