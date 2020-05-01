Breelynn Rose Arnott, newborn, of Monterey, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Dr. Omar J. Beiler, 68, of Fishersville, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Mary Katherine Dellinger Dove, 86, of Broadway, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ellen Mitchell, 86, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
James Randolph Gordon Poindexter, 75, of Penn Laird, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ralph Eugene Rupert, 79, of New Market, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Larry Warren Sams, 62, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Howard Simmons, 91, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Josephine S. Wampler, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home.
Gordon Osler White, MD, of Florida, and formerly of Luray, died April 26, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel in Sebring, Fla.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.