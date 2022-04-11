Jean Dorer Bohl, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Sunnyside Health Care.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Connie Via Brown, 58, of Grottoes, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Joyce “Joy” T. Darnell, 85, of Moyers, W.Va., died Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
George Gilbert Foltz Jr., 98, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Kemper Richard Jarrels III, 63, of Massanutten, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Leland Allen Schmidt Jr., 72, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Wayne Roy Secrist, 67, of Myersville, Md., died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Potomac Valley Cremation Center in Hagerstown, Md.
Luther L. Watson, 75, of Elkton, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Leroy William Wease, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.