Rondal Wayne “Ronnie” Keyser, 67, of Elkton, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Virginia Lee Botkin Kisamore, 84, of Churchville, died Friday, April 15, 2022.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Christopher Michael Knight, 44, of Luray, died Friday, April 15, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Atville Edison Lear, 74, of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson.
