Roby Scott Collins, 86, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Casey 'Caseman' Elvis Custer, 30, formerly of Broadway, died Friday, April 22, 2022, in Staunton.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Cade H. Gravely, 22, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Tina M. Hart, 61, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 23, 2022.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Lt. Col. John Dale Peters, 86, formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Northeast Methodist in Live Oak, Texas
Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home in Universal City, Texas.
Jeanetta Ann Strother Portillo, 56, of Bridgewater, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Leroy Wilson Raines, 85, of Charles Town, W.Va., died Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville.
Leviro Monroe Stull, 54, of Dayton, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mario Robert Williams, 72, of Broadway, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
