Claudette June Birkhead, 86, of Elkton, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Francis A. Hodges, 87, of Fredericksburg, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Mary Washington Hospital.
Arrangements are by Covenant Funeral Sercice in Fredericksburg.
Kenneth "Goldie" Eugene Lam, 68, of Elkton, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the home of his sister.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Roxy Swank Ruddle MacKenzie, 98, of Singers Glen, died Friday, April 2, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Hme in Harrisonburg.
Millard Earl Meadows, 97, of Elkton, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Life care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Geraldine Messerley, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at TimberView Crossing.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Herman Albert Shipp Jr., 99, of Hagerstown, Md., died Friday, April 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home in Hagerstown, Md.
Robert "Bob" Benjamin Tuttle, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kyle Hunter Wimer, 21, of Greene County, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Claire Gaikowski Wirkus, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
