Matthew Scott Andes, 33, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Timothy Michael Andrews, 46, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Whitmer Carper, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ann Coffman Click, 61, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Lloyd Martin Conley, 71, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Freeman “Salty” Ernest Cubbage Jr., 76, of Stanley, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Anna Moreland Fawley, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Malcolm David “Dave” Hoggan, Sc.D., 90, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg of complication of the novel coronavirus.
Arrangements are by Holbrook Mortuary in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Lewis Ellwood Hornick, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jerelene “Jackie” Swadley Kiser, 89, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Douglas Landes Sr., 74, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kenneth C. Layman, 81, of Broadway, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
James Edward Pitts, 74, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hazel Mae Grandison Redman, 81, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Helen Marie Craig Shifflett, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Marie Hammer Shifflett, 98, of Elkton, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Lorraine Oliver W. Smith, 94, of Elkton, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Cmdr. Richard Bond Wampler, USN Retired, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at VMRC Showalter House.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
