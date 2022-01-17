James Vernon “Jim” Bishop II, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Phyllis Jean Edwards, 89, of Port Republic, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Marlin Edward Fulk, 69, of Broadway, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Barbara Landes Simmons, of Moneta, Va., died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.