Joan Keplinger Fawley, 65, of Broadway, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Joanne Esther Kratz Good, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Elsie "Louise" Hall, 61, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Accordius Health.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Norman Olin Kimble, 82, of Linville, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Erma Marie O'Roark, 89, of Broadway, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Helen May Moore Wetsel, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at VMRC.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.