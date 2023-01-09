Nancy "Nan" Lynn Bowman, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Shelvie Jean Ritchie Carr, 84, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Polly Britton Case, 76, of Massanutten, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Diana Faye Crump, 74,of New Market, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Linville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Anita Yvette Haliburton, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Arrangements are by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Waynesboro.
Ryder Alan Knight and Raiden Vance Knight, identical infant twins of Stanley, were born and passed away Jan. 3, 2023, in Harrisonburg
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ruth Lee "Tootie" Mitz, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary F. Moats, 83, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Linda Lou Shoemaker Roadcap, 79, of Timberville, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Shelby-Jean Pearl Hensley Ruth, 83, of Sparks Nev., died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Gary Nolan Saufley, 75, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Dorothy Gilmer Sweet, 87, of Churchville, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Brookdale of Staunton.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Walter Rothwell Switzer, 80, of Mount Sidney, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Alan Dale Trammell, 68, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Millard Wilton Turner, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Brunk House at VMRC In Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jean Holley Watts, 78, of Staunton, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Brookdale of Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Peggy Sue Wimer, 75, of Dayton, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.