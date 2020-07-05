John Paul Barb, 87, of Mount Jackson, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Byrl Sanford Bowman, 78, of Port Republic, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
JoAnn Fitzsimmons Cupp, 79, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Reign Javier Godinez-Simmers, infant, of Broadway, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Lawrence Tilghman Harrison Jr., 76, of Criders, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Walter “John” Friedrich “Fred” Hinz, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linda Lou Miller of Mount Solon, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Frank N. Morris, 80, of Elkton, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Kathleen Morris, 85, of Port Republic, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Vera Agnes Showalter, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Raymond Francis Smith, 70, of Broadway, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Donald Everett Stewart, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Robert Baird Timmons, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.